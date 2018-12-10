Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $117.97.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe-shares-bought-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.