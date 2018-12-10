Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,458 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,032. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

