Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,028 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 493,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 470,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,388. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

