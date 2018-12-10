Vaporin (VAPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vaporin (OTCMKTS:VAPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAPO. William Blair assumed coverage on Vaporin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vaporin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.93 on Monday. Vaporin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde purchased 92,500 shares of Vaporin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaporin Company Profile

Vaporin, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of Electronic cigarettes and related products, and accessories. The Company’s flagship product, the Vaporin Electronic Cigarette, an electronic smoking device, as an alternate to tobacco based cigarettes that utilize micro-electronic technology to provide users with a smoking experience without the tobacco and tar found in traditional cigarettes.

