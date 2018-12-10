Vault Coin Price Down 13.7% This Week (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Vault Coin has a market capitalization of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000089 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin (VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

