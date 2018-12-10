Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Louis J. Giuliano Buys 5,000 Shares

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Louis J. Giuliano acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,931.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VEC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,305. The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 29.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vectrus by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 10.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/vectrus-inc-vec-director-louis-j-giuliano-buys-5000-shares.html.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.