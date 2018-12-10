Vela Technologies (VELA) Stock Price Down 18%

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA)’s share price was down 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 181,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

