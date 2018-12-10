Venator Materials (VNTR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. 51,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,095,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The company has a market cap of $423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Venator Materials by 191.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 57.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 431,941 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $1,904,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after buying an additional 1,082,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Venator Materials by 145.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

