Verisk Analytics’ (VRSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“. We maintain our Overweight rating on Verisk and our 12-month PT of $135 following VRSK’s analyst day. Verisk believes major opportunities remain through digital engagement and international expansion. Management reiterated its long-term targets (Click here for slide deck). We remain attracted to Verisk’s faster-than-average industry growth and operating margins that are near the higher end of those of competitors.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $6,432,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,962,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $1,154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 936 shares of company stock worth $112,080 and sold 299,474 shares worth $35,852,235. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

