Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

