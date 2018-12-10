Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 480,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $389.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

