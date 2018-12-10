Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect IDEX (IEX) Share Price

Media coverage about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IDEX earned a news sentiment score of 3.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted IDEX’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

