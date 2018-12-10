VeThor Token Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VTHO)

VeThor Token (CURRENCY:VTHO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. VeThor Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $132,371.00 worth of VeThor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeThor Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One VeThor Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.02732539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00134770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00175459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.09180988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About VeThor Token

VeThor Token’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial. The Reddit community for VeThor Token is /r/Vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeThor Token’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeThor Token’s official message board is medium.com/@vechainofficial.

Buying and Selling VeThor Token

VeThor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeThor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeThor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeThor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

