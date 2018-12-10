Victor Trione Acquires 15,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Victor Trione acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Victor Trione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Victor Trione acquired 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.76. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,117. Luther Burbank Corp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 271,028 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

