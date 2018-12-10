Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Methanex by 96.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 67.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 173.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 12.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 494,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $53.65 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.07.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

