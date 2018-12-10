Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,590.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

