Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,879,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Harris by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after purchasing an additional 377,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Harris by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,344,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,877,000 after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 904,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

Shares of HRS opened at $139.40 on Monday. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

