Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 697,681 Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 697,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,000. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.57% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,879,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,405,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

GEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,404. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

