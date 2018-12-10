Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $142,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,248. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

