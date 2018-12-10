Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Shell Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 222.6% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 378,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $321,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 277,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $39,268,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 149,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/virtus-etf-advisers-llc-takes-position-in-shell-midstream-partners-lp-shlx.html.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.