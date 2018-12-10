Visa Inc (V) Position Raised by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Visa by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

