Vista Investment Management Purchases 348 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Vista Investment Management increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 266,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

