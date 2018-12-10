Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Chairman Sells $396,200.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $396,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $41.51.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,487,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $23,805,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

