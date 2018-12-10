Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.56 ($223.91).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.48 ($166.84) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1 year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

