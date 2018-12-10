W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Major Shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 Acquires 501,025 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 purchased 501,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.05 per share, with a total value of $30,587,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.23. 789,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,886. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Signition LP bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

