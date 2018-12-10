Wajax (WJX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.49

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 21660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WJX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.50 to C$26.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$367.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Wajax Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

