Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.8% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 175,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,048 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 343,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $9,152,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

