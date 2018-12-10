Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 234,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 771,828 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

