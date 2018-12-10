Waters (WAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $200.83 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.46.

Waters stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Waters by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 164,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,864,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waters by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

