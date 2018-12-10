WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $556,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $73.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

