WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,118,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-stake-decreased-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.