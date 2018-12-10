Wedbush Raises Xencor (XNCR) Price Target to $44.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Xencor by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 449.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.