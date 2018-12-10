Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 10.47%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NYSE TOL opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.