Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 9,105 Shares of Archrock Inc (AROC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Archrock by 332.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 90.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,872. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.00%.

In other news, insider Doug S. Aron bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,270.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

