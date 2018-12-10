Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $285,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.97 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

