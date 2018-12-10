WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. WellCare Health Plans posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year earnings of $11.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.20.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,183.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after purchasing an additional 104,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 280,406 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $187.06 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

