Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) versus Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) Head to Head Survey

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 13.33% 9.18% 0.68% Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.58% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wellesley Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wellesley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $30.35 million 2.60 $3.18 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.69 $1.46 million N/A N/A

Wellesley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

