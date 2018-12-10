Wells Fargo & Co Cuts John Bean Technologies (JBT) Price Target to $100.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.