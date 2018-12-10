Wells Fargo & Co Trims Science Applications International (SAIC) Target Price to $75.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIC. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 536.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.