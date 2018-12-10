Wells Fargo & Co Trims State Street (STT) Target Price to $82.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $65.04 on Thursday. State Street has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 8,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.