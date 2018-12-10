Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.97% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,165,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 502,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

