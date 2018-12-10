Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,463 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.32% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,636.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

