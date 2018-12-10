Welltrado Price Tops $0.0438 (WTL)

Welltrado (CURRENCY:WTL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Welltrado has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $179,772.00 worth of Welltrado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Welltrado token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Welltrado has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.02655886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00135755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.72 or 0.09231510 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029280 BTC.

About Welltrado

Welltrado’s total supply is 56,985,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,097,560 tokens. Welltrado’s official website is www.welltrado.com. Welltrado’s official message board is www.welltrado.com/blog. Welltrado’s official Twitter account is @welltrado. The Reddit community for Welltrado is /r/welltrado.

Welltrado Token Trading

Welltrado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Welltrado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Welltrado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Welltrado using one of the exchanges listed above.

