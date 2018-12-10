Western Digital (WDC) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong sell rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.80.

WDC stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

