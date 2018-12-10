WestJet Airlines (WJAFF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Sell”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestJet Airlines to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Paradigm Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded WestJet Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

WestJet Airlines stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

