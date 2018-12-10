WEX Inc (WEX) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in WEX by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $215,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/wex-inc-wex-position-reduced-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.