Wexford Capital LP Buys 250,300 Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (CHFS)

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 5.54% of CHF Solutions worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHFS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.76. 33,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,067. CHF Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.22.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 169.26% and a negative net margin of 459.89%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Dawson James began coverage on CHF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

