Wey Education (WEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 45999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Wey Education Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

