Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 7,147.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $146.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

