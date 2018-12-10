Wild Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Wild Crypto has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar. One Wild Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $42,348.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.02775347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00133359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00174869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.09428160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

